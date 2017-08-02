What's next for the massive ice chunk that broke off Antarctica?

Last month, a Delaware-sized iceberg broke off the Larsen Ice Shelf in Antarctica.

The 2,240-square-mile ice shelf completely separated from Antarctica between July 10 and 12, causing widespread alarm around the world. While many took to social media to express concern about the separation of the Larsen C iceberg and the impacts of climate change, experts said that cracks in ice shelves are part of their natural cycle.

"The driving force for the crack is all about geometry and stresses in the ice," Heidi Sevestre, a glaciologist at University of St. Andrew's in Scotland, explained to AccuWeather in February.

While climate change may have played a role, it's normal for shelves to break off; what was most unusual for Larsen C was the speed at which the crack expanded. It first appeared in 2010 but really took off in speed in 2016.

