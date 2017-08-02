How to avoid contracting swimmer’s ear after a day in the water



Spending time in the water during the summer is one of the most common and practical ways to find relief from the heat.

However, as fun and enjoyable as a day splashing around in lakes, pools or oceans can be, there are certain precautions you should take to avoid a common ailment known as swimmer's ear, which occurs when water gets trapped in the ear for long periods of time.

“Swimmer's ear is an infection of the ear canal,” said Dr. Karthik Balakrishnan, a pediatric otolaryngology specialist with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

The malady is most often caused by bacteria and can impact people of all ages, Balakrishnan explained, adding that it can be very painful.

