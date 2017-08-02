Earth Overshoot Day: We’ve just exhausted a year’s worth of the planet's resources



The earliest-ever Earth Overshoot Day on Aug. 2, 2017, means that humans are pushing the planet to its ecological limit at an accelerated pace.

Previously known as Ecological Debt Day, it’s when the global population’s demand exceeds the amount of resources that Earth can produce for the year. The date has slowly crept up from Dec. 21 in 1971.

“Most people think it’s relevant to know how much they earn and spend,” said Dr. Mathis Wackernagel, CEO of the Global Footprint Network and co-creator of the Ecological Footprint.

The Ecological Footprint, discovered in the 1990s, is the only metric that measures how much of nature's resources we use and how much we currently have.

“We can spend twice as much as we earn for some time, [but] even if your fortune is big, it’s going to go down,” Wackernagel told AccuWeather.

