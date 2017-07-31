Over 130 injured after Typhoon Nesat, Tropical Storm Haitang slam Taiwan



More than 130 people have been injured after Typhoon Nesat slammed into Taiwan and southeastern China with Tropical Storm Haitang quickly following behind.

Nesat was a typhoon with its strength equal to that of a Category 1 hurricane in the eastern Pacific or Atlantic basins when it made landfall in Taiwan on Saturday evening, local time. Landfall took place in Yilan County.

Taipei endured a wind gust of 150 km/h (93 mph) on Saturday night as Nesat raced across northern Taiwan.

Less than 24 hours later, Tropical Storm Haitang moved into southern Taiwan.

