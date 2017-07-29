Downpours to spark localized flooding, disruptions across Florida early this week



Thunderstorms will increase in coverage across the Florida Peninsula and threaten to disrupt travel and vacation plans early this week.

The thunderstorms will pack more of a punch in terms of intensity, coverage and frequency when compared to the typical afternoon thunderstorms that pop up across the Sunshine State during the summer months.

The front that will first deliver less humid air to the Southeast will later stall near the Gulf Coast and across central and northern Florida, according to AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok.

The stalled system will provide an extra boost to thunderstorm development spanning Sunday to Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the strong push of unseasonably dry air will end the threat of thunderstorms elsewhere across the Southeast later this weekend and into next week.

The stormy weather across the Florida Peninsula will not be limited to the afternoon hours as is typically the case during the summer.





Vacationers should prepare for several ruined beach days and make plans for indoor activities. An umbrella and rain boots will be necessities.

Several inches of rain can pour down in a matter of hours and trigger localized flooding.

Orlando, Tampa, Melbourne, Gainesville and Fort Myers, are among the cities that can expect multiple days of heavy rain.

Locally damaging winds could accompany the strongest thunderstorms in the area, causing minor tree damage and sporadic power outages. At the very least, frequent lightning will endanger anyone caught outdoors.

Mariners and those living near the coast will need to be aware of possible waterspouts. Should a waterspout move inland, more communities will be endangered and the risk of storm damage will increase.

Motorists should avoid flood-prone areas and drive on elevated interstates if at all possible. Slower speeds will be necessary on highways due to the increased risk of hydroplaning.

Airline passengers may face more delays than normal at the major hubs.

The stormy pattern will give Floridians a break from the typical 90-degree Fahrenheit heat of July. High temperatures in the middle to upper 80s will be common into the middle of the week.

The downpours will slowly lift northward across Florida and the Gulf Coast toward the middle and latter half of the week. This will put the I-10 corridor from Houston to Jacksonville at a greater risk of heavy rain and localized flooding.