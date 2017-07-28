Weekly wrap-up: Overnight rescue saves 17 Arizona hikers; Monsoon flooding kills over 100 in India



Fires across southeastern France forced the evacuation of more than 12,000 people, some of which slept in sleeping bags on the beach, earlier this week.

On Thursday, residents and vacationers were told they could return to their homes.

The fires charred more than 17,000 acres this week. More than 6,000 firefighters, troops and officials were battling the blazes, according to The Guardian.

The fire spread quickly due to gusty winds, officials told local media.

Intense flooding in western India killed at least 120 people and caused severe damage to local cotton crops.

Monsoon rains have continued to inundate parts of the country, leading to hundreds of deaths. The most recent rains in Gujarat caused devastation for cotton farmers.

