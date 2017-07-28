Ditch the plastic: How a zero-waste advocate fits years' worth of trash in a mason jar

Many people assume that separating their plastic, aluminum and another recyclables from the rest of their trash will make a massive impact on the planet.

The issue is that the increasing number of products consumed may diminish the positive effect of recycling.

“Recycling should really be viewed as a last resort rather than the first line of defense,” said Kathryn Kellogg, the consultant and public speaker behind the Going Zero Waste blog. “We need to be recycling less, not more."

The zero-waste community is going above and beyond recycling by addressing the source of the problem: humans are producing far too much waste.

