What are urban heat islands?

Mirroring their increasing populations, the United States’ current 10 largest cities have gradually become warmer over the past century, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Such rising temperatures can be attributed to growing intensity of urban heat islands, or urban regions that are noticeably hotter than surrounding areas. And with expected increases in urban populations and temperature from climate change, cities are looking for new ways to address the causes and impacts of heat islands.





Of the 10 largest U.S. cities, Phoenix has warmed the most: the average yearly temperature from 2010 to 2017 was 6.7 degrees Fahrenheit higher than it was just before the turn of the century.

Additionally, it is one of the fastest growing cities in the country. Population growth is one important factor contributing to urban heat islands in Phoenix and similar cities.

Urban heat islands are intensified by conventional buildings and roads that trap heat, and growing populations typically mean more infrastructure, said Kamil Kaloush, director of the National Center of Excellence for SMART Innovations at Arizona State University (ASU).

“The expansion of the built environment to accommodate population growth will continue to challenge our selection of materials and infrastructure design to mitigate the (urban heat island),” Kaloush said in an email, noting that climate change’s warmer weather could further increase the intensity of heat islands.

Dallas is in a similar situation. Its average temperature from 2010 to 2016 was 3.2 degrees higher than its baseline year of 1900, and the city is expecting to grow significantly in the coming decades. According to the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), the Dallas-Fort Worth population is projected to increase from 7 to 10 million by 2040.

