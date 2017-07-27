No drought relief in sight as Rome faces water rationing, Vatican shuts off fountains

There are no signs of the drought ending in Italy in the foreseeable future.

Significant rain is needed to quell the wildfire risk, ease fears of water rationing and allow the Vatican to turn back on its water fountains.

The Vatican turned off its famous fountains for the first time in living memory in efforts to conserve water, CNN reported.

Around 100 decorative and drinking fountains surround the Vatican. Two of these fountains date back 500 years.



Some of the 2,500 drinking fountains around Rome were also shut off. Officials will keep a minimum of 85 fountains functioning each day, and the status of the others will be determined “day to day based on the weather and severity of the drought,” CNN stated.

Other efforts to battle the region’s growing water shortage include possible staggered water supply shutdowns across parts of the capital for eight hours daily, according to The Local.

Such drastic measures are being proposed after officials decided to stop withdrawing water from nearby Lake Bracciano, which had dropped to levels low enough to raise environmental concerns.

The shutting off of water fountains and potential water rationing in Rome are just the latest impacts of the drought that Italy has faced so far this summer.

