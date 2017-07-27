Locally severe storms to rattle parts of eastern US into Friday evening



As a strengthening storm system converges on the Atlantic coast, pockets of severe weather will develop in the eastern part of the United States into Friday evening.

Some communities will be hit with sporadic power outages, minor property damage and travel disruptions.

Several areas will be at risk for heavy, gusty and locally severe storms into Thursday night.

These areas include portions of upstate New York, the southern Appalachians and the Chesapeake Bay region. While the majority of the storms will produce brief torrential downpours and move on, a few communities can be hit with flash flooding, gusty winds and small hail.





Another batch of slow-moving storms will raise the potential for flash flooding and a couple of waterspouts near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts.

On Friday, thunderstorms are likely to become widespread from the southern Appalachians to the middle part of the Atlantic coast.

People from eastern Tennessee, eastern Kentucky and West Virginia to the Carolina coast, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and southern New Jersey can expect thundery conditions.

"[Following spotty storms from Thursday evening,] greater concern for more severe weather exists along the Atlantic Seaboard Friday afternoon, focusing mainly on the eastern Carolinas and coastal Virginia," according to AccuWeather Lead Storm Warning Meteorologist Eddie Walker.





"Isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts, along with flooding rainfall, will impact this region through Friday night," Walker said.

A couple of waterspouts could be spawned from Pamlico Sound, North Carolina, to the Chesapeake Bay. A few communities could be hit by a storm that produces large hail as well.

Major cities that could be hit by the locally severe storms include Washington, D.C.; Baltimore and Salisbury, Maryland; Roanoke and Richmond, Virginia; Winston-Salem, Raleigh, Charlotte and Fayetteville, North Carolina; Greenville and Columbia, South Carolina; and Chattanooga and Knoxville, Tennessee.

As the storms approach the major hubs, airline delays will mount.

Outside of severe thunderstorms, the storm system will produce a large area of drenching rain that will span two days or more in some locations of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England.

