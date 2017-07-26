5 hidden hazards of summertime swimming



When refreshing water beckons, millions of people across the United States jump right in. But there's always a possibility of contamination, regardless of whether it's fresh or salt water, chlorinated pools or the neighborhood splash pad.

You may never contract the following illnesses, but they do exist and experts say you should know about them.

Cyanobacteria (toxic algae)





Also known as blue-green algae, cyanobacteria are microscopic organisms found naturally in all types of water (fresh, combined salt and fresh water and marine water), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Sometimes the algae start to multiply quickly, forming toxic blooms in warm waters that aren’t moving fast and are filled with nutrients, such as fertilizer or septic overflows.

You may be able to see the blooms that spread across the water’s surface and the CDC recommends you and your pets stay away from water that is discolored or has a foamy or scummy surface.

"Cyanobacteria tend to outcompete other algae when water temperatures get above about 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit), and they outcompete most other organisms and persist for long periods of time," Beverley Anderson-Abbs, a senior environmental scientist for the California State Water Resources Control Board, said in an email.

Naegleria fowleri (brain-eating amoeba)

