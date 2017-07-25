Will America be next to phase out gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles?

In an effort to meet the agreements of the Paris climate accord, the French government has announced the country will ban the sale of gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2040.

They are one of several European countries which have taken strides to reduce their carbon footprint through the ban of vehicles which burn fossil fuels.

Norway, which has the greatest concentration of electric cars globally, aims to allow the sale of only all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars by 2025.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands and parts of Germany are considering a 2025 and 2030 phaseout, respectively.

However, the United States has made no such country-wide declaration to cut ties with fossil fuels, despite nine states taking matters into their own hands and introducing zero-emissions plans.

So, does the U.S. government plan to follow suit?

