Avoid a trip to the ER on your summer vacation with these expert tips



The last place you'd expect to land during a relaxing summer getaway is in the emergency room, but according to a national survey, it happens more often than we think.

According to a recent survey from Orlando Health, one in four travelers will wind up adding an ER visit to their vacation destinations.

“Most of our visits from tourists are the routine kind of things people suffer from at home," said Dr. Steven Corbett, an emergency medicine physician at Orlando Health’s Dr. P. Phillips Hospital, which has one of the busiest emergency rooms in the country.

“[However,] we do see a lot of things that are related to activities they perhaps don’t participate in at home,” he said.

