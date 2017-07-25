5 tips runners should know before battling summer heat



Although the warmer months are popular for training, scorching summer temperatures can quickly mean serious trouble for athletes.

Runners can encounter all kinds of health threats, including dehydration, heatstroke and, in extreme cases, death.

“It’s incredibly important to be aware of the temperature when exercising outdoors,” said personal trainer and former Olympic athlete Samantha Clayton, who is also Herbalife Nutrition’s director of worldwide fitness and education.

“The thermic stress that you put on your body when training in excessive heat is not great for [it],” she said.





“There’s a reason why a big bulk of marathons are early in the spring and fall,” said Runner's World Chief Running Officer Bart Yasso, who has run in extreme July temperatures of Iraq, Kuwait and California's Death Valley.

However, sweltering conditions don't always stick to the summer months. Marathons and races held during spring and fall have been called off because of unusually warm weather.

One person died and hundreds of runners fell ill as temperatures surged to the upper 80s Fahrenheit at the 2007 Chicago Marathon, prompting officials to cancel the race for the first time in 30 years.

Running in warm weather is perfectly doable, said Yasso, provided that runners look after themselves and adjust their paces accordingly.

Below are five expert tips for enduring and conquering the brutal summer heat.

Recognize the signs of illness

According the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), extreme heat kills more than 600 people annually in the United States.

If a runner's body is signaling a problem, experts advise paying close attention.

It’s imperative to recognize symptoms of potentially deadly heatstroke, which happens when the body can't regulate its own temperature, according to the Boston Athletic Association (BAA).

Symptoms include vomiting; nausea; changes in mental state, including delirium and confusion; and rapid breathing and heart rate.

Experts recommend to stop running and possibly seek medical help if you feel dizzy or your skin feels strangely hot or cold.

The BAA stated that those with a history of heatstroke have a higher chance of experiencing heat illness in the future.

Let your body adjust to heat

Experts recommend that athletes give their bodies ample time to acclimate to performing in higher temperatures.

The gradual process takes between 10 and 14 days in higher temperatures, according to Dr. Chad Asplund, vice president of the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine (AMSSM).

Hydrate, but don’t overdo it

As little as 2 to 4 percent of water loss will significantly hinder an athlete’s performance, Asplund said.

Exercising elevates the body’s core temperature, putting runners at risk for heat exhaustion or life-threatening heatstroke, said Asplund, who has treated soldiers and athletes inflicted with sometimes fatal heat-related illnesses.

Experts advised runners, especially those prone to cramps, to consider electrolytes when rehydrating. The salt and sugar help carry fluids to cells faster than water by itself.

Yasso recommended carrying your fluid replacement of choice, be it a sports drink or water, if running between 30 and 45 minutes in warm weather.

Urine should appear light yellow when rehydrating after runs and maintaining a normal hydration status, Asplund said.

If feeling parched, experts suggested seeking shade in a cool place.

Although it’s rare, over-hydration can occur. Runners who drink an excess of fluid are at risk of potentially fatal hyponatremia, or water intoxication, Asplund said.

