Weekly wrap-up: Arizona flash flooding kills at least 9 family members; Biggest snowstorm in decades hits Santiago, Chile



A day at the swimming hole turned tragic last weekend when 14 people were swept into floodwaters near Payson, Arizona.

The Garnica family was celebrating a birthday when flash flooding blasted the Cold Springs Swimming Hole. Nine people were confirmed killed, including Garnica's wife and three children. Officials found remains likely to be that of Hector Garnica, 27, on Thursday, who would be the 10th victim.

Four relatives were rescued.

Flash flooding is especially dangerous in the Southwest as water can be swept along dry river or stream beds in a matter of minutes.

