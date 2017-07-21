Panda-shaped solar power plant opens in China

China is the global leader when it comes to producing solar power, and the country is showing no signs of slowing its progress in investing in renewable energy.

With a total installed solar capacity of 78 gigawatts at the end of 2016, China led all other countries in installed capacity. Through the first half of 2017, the country is on a record pace for solar installations, with 24 gigawatts of capacity added, according to Bloomberg.

China added 34.5 gigawatts of solar capacity throughout all of 2016, the International Energy Agency reported.

As the country's growth in solar continues, its focus on sustainability has intertwined with its culture, most notably highlighted by the recent solar farm constructed in the shape of giant panda, one of China's national treasures.

The Panda Power Plant, with a capacity of 100 megawatts, was connected to the grid in late June in the hills of Datong, Shanxi province. The plant, located in northeastern China, spans 248 acres and is in the testing phase and is producing 50 megawatts of energy. It is expected to be fully integrated into the grid by Aug.10.

