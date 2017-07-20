Is summer break interfering with your child's sleeping habits?

During the long summer days when children and teens are permitted to stay up later and sleep in longer, their school-year sleeping patterns might be thrown out of whack.

While some kids remain under a structured schedule due to summer camp participation, those spending time at home this summer likely won’t have to adhere to strict bedtimes.

Though it may prove challenging to get your child to bed a little earlier, experts agree that good sleep hygiene is essential to growth and development.

Sleep hygiene includes habits and practices that lead to regular, uninterrupted sleep, according to the British Columbia Children’s Hospital.

“[You could] end up with a large variability in bedtimes and wake times over the course of the summer,” said Dr. Nathaniel Watson, a former president of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) and associate professor of neurology at the University of Washington.

“That can cause problems for children when the school year starts back up [and] they have to adhere to a fairly regimented schedule,” Watson said.

