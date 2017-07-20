'Gundam' anime series emulated in new spacecraft atmospheric re-entry method



One of Japan's most popular science fiction television series has inspired researchers to develop a new technique in order to protect spacecraft from the intense heat of atmospheric re-entry.

The experimental re-entry method utilizes an aeroshell that acts like a parachute, similar to the ones featured in the 1985 science fiction television show "Mobile Suit Z Gundam," according to The Asahi Shimbun newspaper.

The test took nearly three months to complete but was proven successful as a small micro-satellite using the research team's aeroshell device made its return to Earth late last month.

While the Earth's atmosphere is essential for protecting and supporting life on the planet, it acts as major obstacle for both crewed and uncrewed spacecraft as they return from orbit.

Typical low Earth orbit re-entry speeds can reach nearly 17,500 mph, according to NASA. A hypersonic descent through the atmosphere subjects spacecraft to intense atmospheric drag and aerodynamic heating as it plunges back to Earth.

