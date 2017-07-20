Arrival of cool air to end heat wave in north-central, northeastern US by next week



Cooler air will sweep from northwest to southeast across part of the central and eastern United States by early next week and will trim the extent of the most recent heat wave.

"While steamy air will hold on indefinitely over much of the southern Plains and Southeast, some relief from 90- and 100-degree Fahrenheit air is on the way for parts of the central Plains, Ohio Valley, mid-Atlantic and southern New England," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson.





The pattern change will reduce the risk of heat-related illness for many people.

"Factoring in the late-July sun, it will still be hot and rather humid, just not as extreme," Anderson said.

This part of July is about as hot as it gets, on average, so dramatic cooling and a great reduction in humidity is rare in the Central and Eastern states.

For example, in St. Louis and Kansas City, Missouri, highs in the 90s and low 100s will be replaced with highs in the upper 80s to middle 90s for a couple of days.

Farther north, over the northern Plains, Great Lakes and much of New England, high temperatures will be trimmed back to the upper 70s to the lower 80s for a few days. High temperatures may be close to 70 on days where there are more clouds than sunshine in portions of northern New York state and northern New England.

For the central and northern Plains, the reduction in heat will only be temporary.





Extreme heat is likely to rebuild during the middle and latter part of next week in the central U.S.

Long-lasting extreme heat, relative to average, seems unlikely for the first part of August in the Northeast.

Drought may lead to northern Plains spring wheat crop failure

While too much rain has caused flooding in part of the Upper Midwest, drought has been a major negative factor in agriculture for parts of the northern High Plains.

"The spring wheat crop in portions of eastern Montana and the western and central parts of the Dakotas is poor and at risk of failure," according to AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok.

Extreme to exceptional drought exists in much of this area, according to the United States Drought Monitor.

For some farmers in the region, it may be a challenge to decide whether to till in the wheat and take the insurance loss or try to salvage some of the crop.

