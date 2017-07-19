Where have the nine-spotted ladybugs gone? Scientists ask for your photos to document sightings



They're spotty and dotty and help suppress pests. But over the past several decades, native ladybug species, such as the nine-spotted ladybug, have become rare in the United States.

Researchers want to know if these or other rare species are in your backyard -- so they're asking for your help in locating ladybugs where you live by just snapping a photo.

The Lost Ladybug Project gives participants a chance to observe their surroundings for all types of ladybugs, then provide important data to scientists that could ultimately become the next big discovery.

Anyone with a camera phone can instantly become a citizen scientist, said Prof. John Losey, Cornell University entomologist and director of the Lost Ladybug Project. Just upload the image, venture a guess as to the species and let the researchers do the rest.

“Even though citizen scientists may not be able to identify a species correctly, they can still make their attempt at identification,” Losey said. “Every data point is certified by our experts and then only the ones where we can identify the species go into the database.”

