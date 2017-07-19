5 low maintenance plants that can purify the air in your home, office



Harmful pollutants, which are not confined to outdoor spaces, can be found in homes and offices. However, plants can help to improve indoor air quality and clean the air that you and your family breathe.

As reported in a clean air study by NASA, plants can play a major role in removal of organic chemicals from indoor air.





Plants absorb particles from the air at the same time that they take in carbon dioxide, which is then processed into oxygen through photosynthesis.

Stephanie Huckestein, instructor of indoor plants at the Hahn Horticulture Garden of Virginia Tech, said plants remove pollutants from the air by absorbing gases through the pores on their leaves.

Many of the plants proven to clean the air can be grown indoors, even with limited sunshine. Huckestien said all plants need light to photosynthesize, but many are tolerant of lower light levels. Photosynthesis is the process through which plants use sunlight to turn carbon dioxide and water into food.

1. Snake Plant/Mother-in-Law’s Tongue

This is the perfect beginner plant because it doesn't require a lot of work or maintenance. The snake plant is number one for its ability to stay alive with little water, sun and humidity.

