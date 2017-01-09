A positive from 2016: California sea lion pups are on the mend after 2015 left thousands malnourished

Topic driven playlist



After a year of dangerous conditions and low population growth, scientists in California were happy to report that 2016 was a success for thousands of sea lion pups.

A diminished food supply and cool ocean waters led to malnourished and weak pups. In 2015, a record-breaking 4,000 sea lion pups stranded (attempted to find shelter onshore), more than double that of 2014, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA).





Just over 2,000 pups were stranded in 2016. While still more than normal, experts are happy with the trend.

"...sea lion prey, especially small fish such as sardines and anchovy, were not available in great enough numbers to nursing mothers, making it difficult for mother sea lions to find food and produce the milk necessary to feed growing pups [in 2015]," NOAA said in a press release.

Most strandings occurred in Southern California.

Warm ocean waters in 2015, due in part to El Niño, contributed to the pups' plight.

El Niño occurs when ocean water temperatures rise above normal across the central and eastern Pacific, near the equator. The El Niño event that stretched from 2015 to 2016 was among the strongest on record, NOAA said.

Ocean waters began cooling as El Niño transitioned into La Niña, when water temperatures fall below normal along the equatorial Pacific, during 2016.

As ocean temperatures level out, researchers are optimistic for a return to typical ecosystem conditions.

