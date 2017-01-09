6 unexpected ways winter affects your health



Those who suffer from asthma should keep an inhaler close at all times, Colletti said. She also recommended that asthma sufferers wear scarves around their faces to avoid breathing through their mouths.

2. Allergies

Most people think of spring with its high pollen counts as prime time for allergies. However, according to WebMD, many warm weather irritants like pet dander, mold and mildew are around all year.





Since people tend to spend more time indoors in confined spaces during the winter, Colletti said, their exposure to these elements spikes. To combat the spread of allergens, people should wash their hands and face frequently. She also advised vacuuming the house and washing bedding often.

3. Arthritis

There are many types of arthritis, all of which involve inflammation of the joints.

“During the winter months, every single (arthritis patient) comes in with significantly more pain,” Dr. Houman Danesh, director of Integrative Pain Management for Mount Sinai Hospital, said.

According to Danesh, a rise in barometric pressure (the pressure exerted by the weight of air in the atmosphere) during the winter months exacerbates arthritis symptoms and other joint and spine issues. To counteract stiffness in the joints, he recommended stretching and conducting tension release exercises.

He also said it’s important to use a humidifier and make an extra effort to stay hydrated in the winter, since heaters suck out the moisture in the air. Hydration is essential to maintain overall joint health.

