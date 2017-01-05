Snow to blanket southwestern US into Friday

Topic driven playlist



Snow will threaten to cause slick travel across parts of the southwestern United States into Friday.

The same storm expected to bring disruptive snow to the Southeastern states as the week concludes will first blanket the Four Corners region.

“A push of bitterly cold arctic air will be accompanied by a period of snow in the interior West into Friday,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson said.

Snow will push southward and slightly eastward across the Four Corners and into the southern Plains.

Some snow will reach the Texas Panhandle and central Oklahoma, including Oklahoma City, by Friday.





Motorists along interstates 15, 25, 40 and 70 should expect to face snow-covered roads and treacherous travel during this period.

“The precipitation will begin to fizzle as it works farther into Arizona and New Mexico throughout the day Friday,” Adamson said.

Snow will be measured in feet across the Wasatch and Rockies.

“This will cause very difficult travel, especially through the mountain passes,” Adamson said.

Snow amounts will dwindle where rain mixes in. This includes in Flagstaff, Arizona, and Santa Fe, New Mexico.

In these areas, snow will accumulate 1 to 3 inches before winding down on Friday.

Enough snow could fall in Oklahoma City to cause a slick coating on roadways during the Friday morning commute. Extra time should be allotted to account for potentially slower-than-normal travel.

As arctic air dives southward, winds will intensify down the eastern slopes of the Rockies. Where snow has fallen, blowing and drifting will occur.

Drier conditions will move into the Southwest by Friday night as snow begins to ramp up across the Southeast.

