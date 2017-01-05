It will feel like the single digits in Pittsburgh, Green Bay for NFL Wild Card Weekend

Fans across the country headed to the NFL Wild Card Weekend playoff games will endure brutal cold and occasionally wet or snowy weather.
Three of the four games will take place outdoors, while one game will be held in a domed stadium. The only game that will be sheltered from the elements is the first game of the weekend between the Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday.
Texans and Raiders fans planning to tailgate outside the venue prior to kickoff will feel temperatures in the upper 40s F along with sunny and windy conditions. A normal high for Jan. 7 in Houston is around 63.
Here is a look at the forecasts for the three outdoor Wild Card games:
Detroit Lions (9-7) at Seattle Seahawks (10-5-1) at 8:15 p.m. EST Saturday
Evening conditions will be cloudy and cold in Seattle at CenturyLink Field with a kickoff temperature in the mid-30s. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will only be in the 20s during the game.
In addition to dressing for the cold, fans should also prepare for wet conditions as a light rain could develop during the game, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.
“This light rain could develop sometime in the second half and could make the football and turf a bit damp and slippery at times,” Pydynowski said.
A southeast wind of around 5-10 mph will not have a huge impact on the playing conditions, Pydynowski added.
Miami Dolphins (10-6) at Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5) 1:05 p.m. EST Sunday
Cold, breezy weather will be on tap in the Steel City on Sunday as the Steelers host the Dolphins at Heinz Field.
A high of 19 is forecast for Sunday, but a northwest breeze of 8-16 mph will make it feel like the single digits, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Maggie Samuhel. Skies will be mostly cloudy.
While it won't make much of an impact, there could be a passing snow shower during the game, Samuhel said.
New York Giants (11-5) at Green Bay Packers (10-6) at 4:40 p.m. EST Sunday
Dry, but very cold weather is expected in Green Bay, Wisconsin, late Sunday afternoon as more than 81,000 pack Lambeau Field.
While there will be plenty of sunshine around at the start of the game, temperatures will be in the low teens at kickoff, according to Samuhel.
AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will be near 4 during the evening.
Due to a southwesterly breeze, temperatures are not expected to fall much after the sun sets and should remain steady, Samuhel added.