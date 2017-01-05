It will feel like the single digits in Pittsburgh, Green Bay for NFL Wild Card Weekend

Topic driven playlist



Fans across the country headed to the NFL Wild Card Weekend playoff games will endure brutal cold and occasionally wet or snowy weather.

Three of the four games will take place outdoors, while one game will be held in a domed stadium. The only game that will be sheltered from the elements is the first game of the weekend between the Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday.

Texans and Raiders fans planning to tailgate outside the venue prior to kickoff will feel temperatures in the upper 40s F along with sunny and windy conditions. A normal high for Jan. 7 in Houston is around 63.

Here is a look at the forecasts for the three outdoor Wild Card games:

