Weekend storm to unload widespread heavy rain in western US

A large storm will affect much of the western United States with drenching rain, gusty winds and high country snow this weekend into next week.

Following a break of dry and tranquil conditions during Thursday and Friday, a new storm will roll ashore Friday night and will not be in a hurry to leave.





"The storm this weekend will be the latest in a series of major storms to affect the West Coast this winter," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson. "The storms are piping a river of moisture into the region from the Pacific Ocean and will go a long way toward drought relief but at a price."

Storm to unleash localized flooding, damaging winds and avalanche risk

Unlike the storm along the West Coast at midweek, which has been concentrated over northern California and southern Oregon, the impacts from the storm this weekend will be significant, far-reaching and long-lasting.

The storm this weekend will cause disruptions to travel due to wet conditions on the highways and low cloud ceilings and gusty winds at area airports over much of the Interstate 5 corridor.

Initially, rain and mountain snow will affect areas from northern California to southern Oregon, like the most recent storm. However, rounds of rain and mountain will spread northward through Washington Saturday and Saturday night.

Cities that can expect multiple days of wet weather from the storm include San Francisco, Sacramento and Fresno, California, as well as Portland, Oregon, and Seattle.





Enough rain can fall to cause urban flooding, as well as raise the risk of mudslides in burn scar areas.

Snow levels will be significantly higher during the bulk of the storm this weekend, when compared to recent storms, according to AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist Alexandria Davis.

"As a result, some of the snow can rapidly melt at intermediate elevations and lead to the potential for stream flooding in some cases," Davis said.

The varying temperatures and dry versus wet snow can also elevate the avalanche risk in the high country. Snow levels will fall to pass levels of the Cascades and Sierra Nevada on Monday.

