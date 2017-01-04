Q and A: Seasonal affective disorder expert explains how to beat the winter blues



A seasonal affective disorder (SAD) expert shares tips and tricks that helped him beat the winter blues.

SAD is a condition that sets in as the light dwindles in the autumn, usually around September and October. It deepens towards the new year, and often January and February are the worst months.

SAD can be considered a mental disorder, but there are varied degrees. There are some who have a milder version, which is called the winter blues.

AccuWeather interviewed Dr. Norman Rosenthal, clinical professor of Psychiatry at Georgetown University Medical School. He is a world-renowned researcher, author and psychiatrist who first diagnosed SAD and light therapy to treat it.

How do people combat seasonal depression?

1. Bring more light into your environment. This can be accomplished in several ways by putting your bedside lamp on a timer so that it turns on half an hour before your wake up time. Bring more lamps into your interior space; have one room that is especially bright with light-colored walls and light furniture to which you can retreat to on a dark day. Purchase a light therapy fixture, a box-like structure containing lights behind a diffusing screen, which are specially produced to treat SAD.

2. Combine exercise and bright light, for example, going for a walk on a bright winter day or exercising on a machine in front of a bright light.

3. Reduce stress, for example, by paying someone to do chores that are difficult for you during the winter. Also, anticipate stress and avoid it where possible -- for example, don't take on a big project that has a spring deadline attached to it, so that you will have to work hard when you are at your lowest ebb.

4. Avoid sweets and starches, which may energize you in the short run but cause weight gain, which can depress you further.

5. If these simple steps fail or if you feel severely depressed and despondent, don't hesitate to consult a mental health professional. In some instances, antidepressants can be very helpful.

Does SAD ever go away?

Seasonal affective disorder can go away, sometimes for obvious reasons. For example, if someone moves to a sunnier climate or has decreased stress in his/her life.

Sometimes when people learn about SAD, they automatically incorporate many constructive behaviors, which alleviate the symptoms. Also, in women, SAD appears to get better after menopause, perhaps for hormonal reasons.

If someone has lived in an area their whole life, can they start experiencing SAD even if they are used to the seasonal changes?

Yes, things can change in a person's life. For example, biologically such as aging or puberty, environmentally like moving and with increased stress for instance if someone takes on a difficult new job.

Does light therapy help most SAD patients?

