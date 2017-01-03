Downpours, gusty storms to soak southeastern US coast on Tuesday

Topic driven playlist



Drenching rain and thunderstorms will sweep across the southeastern United States coast into Tuesday afternoon.

The same storm that spawned damaging thunderstorms and even a few tornadoes across the Deep South on Monday will continue to race eastward.

Four people were killed in Rehobeth, Alabama, on Monday after severe thunderstorms ripped through the town, according to the Associated Press.





While the threat for severe weather has diminished greatly since Monday, residents from Tidewater, Virginia, through the Carolinas should be aware of rapidly changing weather conditions into Tuesday afternoon.

The most far-reaching impacts will be heavy rain and localized flash flooding across Virginia and the Carolinas.

In the strongest storms, locally damaging wind gusts will be the main threat, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The strong storm threat will be greatest from Norfolk, Virginia, to Wilmington, North Carolina.

Motorists should watch for ponding of water on roadways along interstates 26, 40 and 95.

Most of the stormy weather will exit the coast by the afternoon. However, some rain will linger along the southern edge of the storm in central Florida.

Quieter and much cooler weather will move into the region on Wednesday and Thursday.