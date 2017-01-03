4 dead after tornado hits Alabama town amid southeastern US severe weather outbreak

Topic driven playlist



At least five people were killed across the Southeast following an outbreak of severe weather that affected the region from Monday into early Tuesday.

Four people died in the southeastern Alabama town of Rehobeth after a suspected tornado swept through the area Monday night and blew a tree onto a home, authorities said.

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley confirmed the fatalities on his twitter account.



Just spoke w/ Houston Co Sheriff Donald Valenza. Confirmed 4 fatalities in one structure in Rehobeth area. Prayers for those impacted today. — Gov. Robert Bentley (@GovernorBentley) January 3, 2017

