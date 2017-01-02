Severe thunderstorms to trigger flash flooding in southeastern US

Topic driven playlist



Severe thunderstorms will raise the risk for flash flooding across the southeastern United States into Monday night.

An initial line of thunderstorms developed over West Texas on Sunday night, generating wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph.

The threat for heavy and locally damaging thunderstorms will continue to press eastward into Monday night.

Severe weather will be reinvigorated across the lower Mississippi Valley into the Deep South as a strong system moves through the region, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda.





“As the sun comes up and adds some extra energy to the situation, all modes of severe weather are possible across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama,” Sojda said.

Damaging winds will be the primary threat, although hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

The threat for flash flooding will be high as several days of rain has led to saturated soil across the region.

Residents from New Orleans to Tupelo, Mississippi, and Montgomery, Alabama, will need to be on alert for rapidly changing weather conditions and pay close attention to local weather bulletins.





The heaviest storms will reach the Atlanta metro area on Monday night.

“Severe weather will subside into the evening with some lingering damaging wind gusts possible into Atlanta, Macon and Albany, Georgia,” Sojda said.

Heavy rain and localized flash flooding will become the primary threat from the Tennessee and lower Ohio valleys into the southern Appalachians and central Carolinas throughout the night.

Calmer but cooler conditions will work their way across the South later in the week.