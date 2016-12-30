Search

PHOTOS: Nor'easter pummels New England with feet of snow

Parts of New England were left with mountains of snow on Friday morning after a nor'easter moved through the region.

Naples, Maine, about 30 miles northeast of Portland, received at least 27 inches of snow. Parts of Maine had intense snowfall at a rate of 3 inches an hour.

The potent storm sparked thundersnow in Boston and Portland, Maine, on Thursday.

maine snow AP

The driver of a pickup appears to have swapped out his general use tires (in the truck's bed) in favor of snow tires just in time to deal with the snow-covered streets of Auburn, Maine, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)


More than 100,000 were without power in Maine as of early Friday morning. Thousands lost power in New Hampshire during the storm. Snow packed roadways across New England and created hazardous travel.

One fatal accident occurred in Vermont on Thursday afternoon. A man's car slipped off a road in Cornwall, Vermont, and collided with a tree. Snow was falling at the time of the crash.

portland maine low visibility snow

Heavy snow led to low visibility in Portland, Maine. (Instagram photo/abbiemaine)

snow portland maine

Snow packs roads in Portland, Maine, on Dec. 29. (Instagram photo/captainkablooey)

portland maine snow blizzard

Heavy snow downed branches in Portland, Maine. (Instagram photo/ndyerblake)

Screen Shot 2016-12-29 at 4.45.11 PM.png

Route 100 in Stowe, Vermont experienced low visibility on Thursday, Dec. 29. (Instagram/universityepicphoto)

Screen Shot 2016-12-29 at 5.07.10 PM.png

Low visibility at Burlington Interational Airport on Dec. 29. (Instagram/lancekristine)

Screen Shot 2016-12-29 at 3.53.26 PM.png

Hazardous road conditions in New England. (Instagram/rachelbarzilla)

mass snow

Snow created a picturesque visual near West Boylston, Mass., on Dec. 29. (Twitter photo/