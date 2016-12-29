REPORTS: Blizzard ramps up in New England

Playlist used for trending content.



A winter storm bringing a wintry mix to the mid-Atlantic and blizzard conditions to northern New England will continue into Friday.

Power outages and travel delays are likely to become more widespread as the storm strengthens.

Blizzard conditions are most likely to develop from northern New Hampshire to northwestern Maine. Snowfall totals in this area could range from 12 to 18 inches, while increasing winds could cause whiteout conditions.

As of 3 p.m. EST Thursday, a moderate to heavy snow is producing poor driving conditions across Vermont. Motorists are being urged to drive with caution.

Road crews in Massachusetts are already hard at work as the snow continues to fall across the state. The speed limit has been reduced to 40 mph along the Massachusetts Turnpike from the New York border to Springfield, Massachusetts.



#MAtraffic: 1,040 #MAsnow crews continue to treat, clear state roads. Pavements remain wet to snow covered west, central. #TakeItSlow — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 29, 2016









UPDATE: Speed limit is 45mph from the NH line to Augusta no overlimits https://t.co/BZtlktRTYk — Maine Turnpike (@MaineTurnpike) December 29, 2016

Speed limits on the Maine turnpike from the New Hampshire state line to Augusta, Maine, have been reduced to 45 mph due to snow.