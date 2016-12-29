116th Mummers Parade: Above-normal warmth to highlight festivities in Philadelphia

Topic driven playlist



Dry and mild conditions will greet spectators and participants of the 116th Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

Those who gather to watch the more than 10,000 elaborately dressed participants will experience sunshine and above-normal temperatures on New Year’s Day.





"The weather will be pretty nice by New Year's Day standards in Philadelphia, with high temperatures right around 50 degrees Fahrenheit with dry weather and some sunshine," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Thompson said.

Those who arrive at the parade route early to claim a prized spot will need to dress in layers. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s F during the early part of the day.

The normal high in Philadelphia on Jan. 1 is 41.

"The wind will be not be much of a factor, which will really help make it feel pretty mild for early January, especially when you're standing in the sun," Thompson said.

