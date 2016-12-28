128th Rose Parade: Dry, cool weather to kick off event in Pasadena

Topic driven playlist



The 128th Tournament of Roses parade, also known as America’s New Year Celebration, will be held on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, California, amid dry, cool weather.

While the parade typically occurs on New Year’s Day, there has been a “Never on Sunday” tradition since the parade began in the late-1800s, according to the Tournament of Roses committee.

Those traveling to Southern California to catch the parade and/or the football game on Monday may see wet weather. A pair of storms will sweep across the Southwest from Friday through the weekend.





“Anyone traveling southward from Oregon and northern and central California or westward from Arizona may have to contend with some precipitation this weekend,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson said.

The rain could even put a damper on those celebrating the countdown to the new year in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Minor travel delays will be possible at the Los Angeles International Airport due to the rain and low cloud ceilings.

Snow will be confined to the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada as well as in northern Arizona, near Flagstaff.

No wet or windy weather is forecast for the parade.

“Conditions should be tranquil on Monday, with precipitation confined only to northern and central California,” Adamson said.

Viewers will need to bring along a sweatshirt or heavier jacket as it will be rather cool for the beginning of January.





“Temperatures at the start of the parade will hover into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees Fahrenheit before rising into the mid-50s by the conclusion,” Adamson said.

The normal high in Pasadena on Jan. 2 is 67 F.

Cool, dry weather will remain during Monday afternoon for the 103th Rose Bowl Game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and University of Southern California Trojans.