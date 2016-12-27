Why does NASA launch rockets from Cape Canaveral, Florida?

Topic driven playlist



For over 60 years, NASA has been launching rockets from Cape Canaveral, Florida, but this has not always been the primary launch site for the United States.

Cape Canaveral was not the first choice by the United States when they began launching rockets, and the weather may have been an influence in that decision.

The weather does not always cooperate for rocket launches as more thunderstorms erupt in Florida per year than in any other state.

Lightning from thunderstorms can be catastrophic to a rocket if it strikes in mid flight. In 1987, lightning struck the AC-67 rocket less than a minute after liftoff, causing it to explode.

Additionally, hurricanes and tropical storms can also threaten Florida.

Despite the threat of thunderstorms and hurricanes, NASA still uses this as their main launch facility for two main reasons highlighted below.

