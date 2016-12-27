US New Year’s Eve: Rain may dampen celebrations in New Orleans, Los Angeles

Topic driven playlist



As millions gather to ring in the new year, rain and snow may put a damper on some celebrations across the nation.

There will be several weather features across the country on Saturday night into Sunday that could disrupt those partaking in New Year’s festivities, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Rinde said.





Rain, snow may threaten festivities in the East

Two storms will converge on the Eastern states by New Year’s Day.

One storm will bring the threat for a bit of snow in the Northeast by Saturday evening. Rain will spread northward ahead of a second storm in the South.

The rain may hold off long enough for celebrations in New York City and Washington, D.C.

Cloud cover could obscure some of the highest fireworks even if precipitation remains light in nature.

