US New Year’s Eve: Rain may dampen celebrations in New Orleans, Los Angeles

As millions gather to ring in the new year, rain and snow may put a damper on some celebrations across the nation.
There will be several weather features across the country on Saturday night into Sunday that could disrupt those partaking in New Year’s festivities, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Rinde said.
Rain, snow may threaten festivities in the East
Two storms will converge on the Eastern states by New Year’s Day.
One storm will bring the threat for a bit of snow in the Northeast by Saturday evening. Rain will spread northward ahead of a second storm in the South.
The rain may hold off long enough for celebrations in New York City and Washington, D.C.
Cloud cover could obscure some of the highest fireworks even if precipitation remains light in nature.
Revelers should use extreme caution heading home as roads could be slick where all snow falls in the Northeast. Most snow will fall along and north of Interstate 80.
Farther south, fireworks displays could be spoiled as rain expands across parts of the South.
“Rain will expand eastward from Louisiana into Georgia and northward into Tennessee and Kentucky,” Rinde said.
This includes New Orleans and Nashville.
Rain to drench Southern California, Pacific Northwest
A pair of storms will bookend the West Coast on New Year’s Eve. Moisture will spread across the Pacific Northwest as well as Southern California and the Southwest.
“A storm over Southern California will spread rain into Los Angeles for a damp start to the new year,” Rinde said.
Those planning on ringing in the new year in Seattle; Portland, Oregon; Las Vegas; and San Diego may also need to bring along a poncho or umbrella to any outdoor festivities.
“Rain may change over to snow in Seattle late Saturday night, possibly producing a thin white blanket for the start of the new year,” Rinde said.
Extreme cold to remain absent across the nation
Much of the country will experience temperatures near or slightly above normal at the start of 2017.
The coldest air will grip the northern Plains, where temperatures will drop into the teens and single digits on Saturday night.