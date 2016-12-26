Late-week coastal storm to spread rain, snow across northeastern US

Topic driven playlist



A storm in the northeastern United States late this week will bring rain and heavy snow, followed by another push of arctic air.

This storm may produce significant snowfall in parts of New England and rain from Washington, D.C., to New York City. In Boston, rain may change to snow before the storm departs the area on Thursday night.

Those hoping for cold air and snow to return to the Northeast will be in luck.





A storm track close to the coast would bring mainly rain to the Interstate 95 corridor. However, a track farther off the coast could bring enough cold air for snow to make an appearance.

“Locations from Washington, D.C., to New York City are expected to stay too mild for any snow from this storm,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff said.

“However, interior New England is setting up to be the prime locations for significant snowfall from this event,” Duff said.

Between 6 and 12 inches of snow could fall across parts of New England by the end of the week.

Where the heaviest snow falls, roads will quickly become slippery and snow-packed. Travel delays are likely for anyone traveling for any New Year’s festivities.

Cold air will quickly build across the region as the storm departs on Friday. Any wet or slushy roads could turn icy by early Friday morning as temperatures fall at or below freezing.

Highs to end the week will be near 40 F along the Interstate 95 corridor and the 20s and 30s across the interior.

The wind accompanying the cold air will result in AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures ranging from 5 to 20 degrees lower than the actual temperature.





The arrival of cold air will benefit skiers hoping to enjoy the new powder. The cold air will also lead to the development of lake-effect snow downwind of the Great Lakes.

However, the chilly air will be brief.

“This is a fast-changing weather regime, so the Northeast will experience fluctuating temperatures through the end of 2016,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Elliot Abrams said.

Dry weather looks to hold for New Year’s Eve in New York City with temperatures in the 30s.

“It could be milder again to start the new year,” Abrams said.