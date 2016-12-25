REPORTS: Blizzard creates dangerous travel in central US on Christmas Day

A major storm will continue to spread snow over the north-central United States, creating hazardous travel conditions.
Snow and an icy mix will spread from Utah to Wisconsin. The intense storm will also lead to severe weather from Oklahoma to Nebraska.
“The heaviest snow and worst of the blizzard conditions will occur from Rapid City, South Dakota, to Bismarck and Grand Forks, North Dakota,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Rathbun said.
As the blizzard unfolds, an icy mix will target the rest of the Upper Midwest.
As of 9:30 a.m. CST, snow is starting to coat roads in South Dakota. Motorists are urged to avoid travel on highways 83 and 212 near Gettysburg and Seneca.
Thundersnow was reported in Rapid City, South Dakota, as the storm ramps up.
Officials in Wyoming also urged motorists to use caution as snow falls early Sunday morning.
As of 12:10 p.m. MST, I-80 Laramie-Cheyenne is closed both directions due to winter conditions, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. In addition, since 11:18 a.m. MST, I-80 Rawlins-Laramie has been closed both directions.
Due to blizzard conditions on South Dakota Highway 34, the South Dakota Department of Transportation is advising no travel on SD34 east of Sturgis and US-85 west of Cheyenne Crossing.
Snow, blowing and drifting snow, and ice on North Dakota roadways have created hazardous driving conditions. At 5:30 p.m. CST, the North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol closed I-94 eastbound and westbound lanes from the Montana Border to Jamestown, except for the Dickinson and Bismarck/Mandan metro areas; and HWY 83 northbound and southbound lanes from Minot to Bismarck.
At 5:43 p.m. CST on Sunday, an emergency manager for the National Weather Service reported power outages and branches breaking from ice accumulation and wind.