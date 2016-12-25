REPORTS: Blizzard creates dangerous travel in central US on Christmas Day

A major storm will continue to spread snow over the north-central United States, creating hazardous travel conditions.

Snow and an icy mix will spread from Utah to Wisconsin. The intense storm will also lead to severe weather from Oklahoma to Nebraska.

“The heaviest snow and worst of the blizzard conditions will occur from Rapid City, South Dakota, to Bismarck and Grand Forks, North Dakota,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Rathbun said.

As the blizzard unfolds, an icy mix will target the rest of the Upper Midwest.

As of 9:30 a.m. CST, snow is starting to coat roads in South Dakota. Motorists are urged to avoid travel on highways 83 and 212 near Gettysburg and Seneca.

Thundersnow was reported in Rapid City, South Dakota, as the storm ramps up.

