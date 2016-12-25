Post-Christmas warmth to fade by midweek across southeastern US

Springlike weather will continue early this week across the southeastern United States before more seasonable air returns by midweek.

“High pressure anchored off the eastern U.S. coast will help pump unseasonably warm air into the southeastern United States through Tuesday,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda said.

This will boost temperatures toward record levels.





The peak of the warmth will occur on Monday across Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama. The peak will hit on Tuesday across the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida.

“Temperatures on the warmest day will be about 20 degrees Fahrenheit above average,” Sojda said.

At the peak of the warmth, highs will range from the 70s from the Carolinas and Tennessee to the Gulf Coast to the 80s across much of Florida.

Many locations will approach records set just last year including Atlanta, Nashville and Jacksonville, Florida.

Mainly dry weather will accompany the warmth on Monday for those returning home from any holiday festivities.

Rain associated with a cold front will sweep across the region during Monday night and Tuesday. The arrival of the rain will mark the end of the warmth. However, little or no rainfall will reach the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida, locations in dire need for rain.

Much cooler weather will return just before the new year.

