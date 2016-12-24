Brief mild spell to build over northeastern US early next week

Topic driven playlist



A burst of mild air will build across the northeastern United States after Christmas Day.

The mild conditions will follow on the heels of some wet and wintry weather on Christmas Eve.

Snow and even an icy mix can fall from northeastern Pennsylvania through western New York and New England into Saturday evening, while all rain is in store along the Interstate-95 corridor.

Temperatures will take a slight dip on Christmas Day before the mild spell arrives.

“Afternoon temperatures should range from the low 40s in Boston to the low 50s in Washington, D.C, on Christmas Day,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Elliot Abrams said.

“Whereas this is not that cold by December standards, it will be much cooler than last Christmas,” he added.





The post-Christmas mild spell will be most noticeable across the mid-Atlantic.

“Very mild and balmy springlike weather could reach the Middle Atlantic states late Monday or Tuesday,” Abrams said.

Temperatures will reach the 50s and lower 60s in places like Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, New York City and Washington, D.C., from Monday to Tuesday.





Monday night is setting up to be particularly balmy across the Northeast, with temperatures rising throughout the night.

The mild air will surge northward ahead of a Christmas Day storm over the central U.S. Some rain from the storm will reach the Northeast on Monday night into Tuesday.

The chill will be more stubborn in relinquishing its grip on New England and interior areas of the Northeast. In these areas, temperatures will struggle to leave the 30s and 40s. Some ice could develop across part of this region on Monday night.

The mild spell will be short-lived to the disappointment of some.





“A quick but sharp cold air mass will cross from the Midwest to the East [later next week],” AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

The return of cold air will bring more opportunities for lake-effect snow downwind of the Great Lakes to end the year.