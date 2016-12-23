Weekly wrap-up: Snow covers Sahara Desert for 2nd time in recorded history; Extreme warmth hits North Pole

Topic driven playlist



A winter storm spread snow and ice across the Northeast from Dec. 16-17, resulting in slick roads and numerous traffic accidents across the region.

Several of the accidents turned deadly, with at least five fatalities reported, according to the Associated Press.

Two of the deaths occurred on Interstate 95 as part of a 55-vehicle pileup near Baltimore. The accident began when a fuel tanker slid off the road and exploded.

