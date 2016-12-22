Rain, snow to spread over northeastern US by Christmas Eve

Topic driven playlist



Rain and snow will sweep across the northeastern United States Friday night into Saturday.

A storm poised to hinder holiday travel over the central U.S. with snow, rain and an icy mix on Friday will advance into the Northeast late Friday night.



“Last minute holiday travelers hitting the road on the morning of Christmas Eve could find some slick roads in the interior of New York state and northeast Pennsylvania,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

“Interstates 81 and 84 could be impacted by the light wintry mix,” he said.



Most of the wintry weather will fall along and north of Interstate 80 late Friday night into Saturday. An icy mix may mark the onset of the storm near the Mason-Dixon Line before transitioning to rain on Saturday.

Those heading out Christmas Eve morning should use extra caution on area roads and sidewalks due to the heightened risk of icy spots.

Areas along the Interstate-95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to Boston will stay too mild for any wintry weather.

“While it will be mild enough for all rain, major airports from Washington, D.C., to Boston could still see some delays due to wet weather and low ceilings with the rainfall,” Pydynowski said.

While the Northeast will turn tranquil once again on Christmas Day, a potent storm over the central U.S. will unleash blizzard conditions and severe weather on the holiday.