What is seasonal affective disorder?



As the bright colors of autumn fade and give way to gloomy, gray winter days, winter blues can set in.

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a condition that occurs as the light dwindles in the autumn, usually around September and October. It deepens towards the new year, and often January and February are the worst months.

“It is the result of a lack of light affecting people with the genetic vulnerability, and it is aggravated by stress,” Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at Georgetown University Medical School Doctor Norman Rosenthal said.

SAD is considered to be a mental disorder, but there are varied degrees. There are some who have a milder version, which is referred to as the winter blues.

