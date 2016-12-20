How to protect your pets from winter weather

Topic driven playlist



When harsh winter weather hits, it can affect pets as much as people.

However, with the proper protection and preparation, pets can safely spend time outdoors amid the snow and cold.

When the temperatures drop low enough for people to wear winter coats, it may also be time for pet owners to bundle up their pets before heading outside.

“Many dogs enjoy walking outside in cold weather and playing in the snow,” Dr. Erin Wilson, medical director of the ASPCA, said.

“If dogs seem uncomfortable, then a sweater or jacket can be very helpful,” Wilson said.

Even dogs with thick winter fur can benefit from a coat or sweater during an outbreak of arctic air.

