Photos: Las Vegas Shooting
At least 50 dead, more than 200 injured in shooting
People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival during a shooting on Sunday evening in Las Vegas
(David Becker/Getty Images)
People scramble for shelter at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival during a shooting, Sunday, in Las Vegas
(David Becker/Getty Images)
A man lays on top of a woman as others flee the Route 91 Harvest country music festival grounds after a shooting in Las Vegas
(David Becker/Getty Images)
Police run to cover at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday
(AP Photo/John Locher)
A woman sits on a curb at the scene of a shooting outside of a music festival along the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday
(AP Photo/John Locher)
A wounded woman is moved outside the Tropicana during a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday
(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
A pair of cowboy boots in the street outside the concert venue after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday
(REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus)
