Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

US

Photos: Las Vegas Shooting
At least 50 dead, more than 200 injured in shooting
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/

People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival during a shooting on Sunday evening in Las Vegas

(David Becker/Getty Images)

People scramble for shelter at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival during a shooting, Sunday, in Las Vegas

(David Becker/Getty Images)

A man lays on top of a woman as others flee the Route 91 Harvest country music festival grounds after a shooting in Las Vegas

(David Becker/Getty Images)

Police run to cover at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday

(AP Photo/John Locher)

A woman sits on a curb at the scene of a shooting outside of a music festival along the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday

(AP Photo/John Locher)

A wounded woman is moved outside the Tropicana during a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday

(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

A pair of cowboy boots in the street outside the concert venue after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday

(REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus)

Photos: Las Vegas Shooting

At least 50 dead, more than 200 injured in shooting

More From Our Sponsors