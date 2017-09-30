Fox News
Puerto Rican police officer honored after dying in Hurricane Maria floodwaters
Honor guards carry the coffin of Puerto Rican police officer Luis Angel Gonzalez Lorenzo who was killed while trying to cross a river flooded by Hurricane Maria.

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Police officers wait for the arrival of the funeral for their colleague Luis Angel Gonzalez Lorenzo, who was killed with another officer Thursday while trying to cross a flooded river.

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

A funeral was held for Puerto Rican police officer Luis Angel Gonzalez Lorenzo, who was killed during Hurricane Maria after he tried to cross a river by car.

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Police officers carry the coffin of their colleague Luis Angel Gonzalez Lorenzo, killed during the passage of Hurricane Maria

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Police attend the burial of officer Luis Angel Gonzalez Lorenzo, killed during the passage of Hurricane Maria

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

