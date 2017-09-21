Fox News
Hurricanes - Typhoons

Photos: Puerto Rico hammered by Hurricane Maria
Maria leaves Puerto Rico in rubble as storm heads for Dominican Republic
People walk next to a gas station flooded and damaged by the impact of Hurricane Maria, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Wednesday

(AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

Damages are seen in a supermarket after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico, Wednesday

(REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

Agapito Lopez looks at the damage in his house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico, Wednesday

(REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

Debris and damaged electrical installations are seen after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria en Guayama, Puerto Rico, Wednesday

(REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

Damaged electrical installations are seen after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria en Guayama, Puerto Rico, Wednesday

(REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

A man looks for valuables in the damaged house of a relative after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico, Wednesday

(REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

A woman reacts while looking at the damage to her house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico, Wednesday

(REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

Cars drive past a damaged traffic light after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico, Wednesday

(REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

A damaged banana plantation is seen after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria en Guayama, Puerto Rico, Wednesday

(REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

A man tries to salvage a table from his restaurant before the arrival of Hurricane Maria in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Wednesday

(REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas)

