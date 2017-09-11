Fox News
Hurricane Irma

Photos: Florida feels the effects of Irma
Powerful Tropical Storm Irma continued churning up Florida’s west coast Monday, on course to hit Alabama and Georgia
Floodwaters surround Gilbert's Resort in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, Monday, in Key Largo, Fla.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo)

Motorists drive around a downed traffic light from winds from Hurricane Irma Monday, in Mulberry, Fla

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Kelly McClenthen returns to see the flood damage to her home with Daniel Harrison in the after Hurricane Irma in Bonita Springs, Fla., Monday

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A Chevrolet Bel Air classic car sits under a fallen palm tree from Hurricane Irma in Marco Island, Fla., Monday

(AP Photo/David Goldman)

A boy photographs a van in a sinkhole in Winter Springs, Fla., Monday

(Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

A trailer home with a front ripped off by Hurricane Irma winds is seen near Naples, Florida, Monday

(REUTERS/Bryan Woolston)

Neighbors help each other clear their road of debris in Kissimmee, Fla., Monday

(Jacob Langston/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

A person walks through the flooded streets of a trailer park in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, Monday

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

A home damaged by a tree is seen after Hurricane Irma made landfall in Tampa, Florida, Monday

(REUTERS/Chris Wattie)

Marie Powell surveys damage to her property at a mobile home park after Hurricane Irma in Naples, Florida, Monday

(REUTERS/Stephen Yang)

A sinking boat is surrounded by debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma at Sundance Marine in Palm Shores, Fla., Monday

(Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Mobile homes damaged in the wake of Hurricane Irma are shown, Monday

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

