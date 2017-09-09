Fox News
U.S. Virgin Islands hit hard by Hurricane Irma
Acacia Wallenburg, a resident of Saint John Island, part of the U.S. Virgin Islands, took photos showing the devastation after Hurricane Irma.

(Photo courtesy Acacia Wallenburg)

Acacia Wallenburg, her boyfriend and her two children evacuated to Puerto Rico Friday morning.

(Photo courtesy Acacia Wallenburg)

"For the most part, we couldn't see much of anything - it was just white everywhere," Wallenburg said when describing Hurricane Irma.

(Photo courtesy Acacia Wallenberg)

Acacia Wallenberg said her home in Saint John Island was destroyed in the storm.

(Photo courtesy Acacia Wallenburg)

Acacia Wallenburg photographed the devastation left behind by Hurricane Irma on Saint John Island.

(Photo courtesy Acacia Wallenburg)

Acacia Wallenberg photographed the devastation on Saint John Island after powerful Hurricane Irma hit.

(Photo courtesy Acacia Wallenburg)

Saint John Island, part of the U.S. Virgin Islands, was hit by Hurricane Irma on Wednesday.

(Photo courtesy Acacia Wallenberg)

The storm left smallest of the U.S. Virgin Islands devastated.

(Photo courtesy Acacia Wallenburg)

