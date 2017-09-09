A look at Hurricane Irma as it threatens to devastate parts of Florida

As Hurricane Irma readies to bear down on Florida with potentially catastrophic results, here are scenes of Saturday's preparations and deserted streets

">

Evacuees are moved to another building with more bathrooms while sheltering at Florida International University (AP Photo/David Goldman) evacuees-are-moved-to-another-building-with-more-bathrooms-while-sheltering-at-florida-international-university

Departing passengers form a long queue to check in at Orlando International Airport (REUTERS/Gregg Newton) departing-passengers-form-a-long-queue-to-check-in-at-orlando-international-airport-

Luggage is seen waiting to be checked at Orlando International Airport (REUTERS/Gregg Newton) luggage-is-seen-waiting-to-be-checked-at-orlando-international-airport-

Local residents stand along an empty beach area in South Beach (REUTERS/Carlos Barria) local-residents-stand-along-an-empty-beach-area-in-south-beach

The winds and sea are whipped up off of the Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) the-winds-and-sea-are-whipped-up-off-of-the-rickenbacker-causeway-in-miami-

A tourist poses for a picture outside of a shop in South Beach (REUTERS/Carlos Barria) a-tourist-poses-for-a-picture-outside-of-a-shop-in-south-beach

A well boarded home in preparation of Hurricane Irma is seen in Naples, Florida (REUTERS/Bryan Woolston) a-well-boarded-home-in-preparation-of-hurricane-irma-is-seen-in-naples,-florida

A local resident rides a bicycle along an empty street in South Beach (REUTERS/Carlos Barria) a-local-resident-rides-a-bicycle-along-an-empty-street-in-south-beach